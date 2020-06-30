Sunny Leone's Dance Video Is A Reminder To Go 'footloose' And Break Free Once In A While

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to showcase her quirky dance moves with one of her close friends. In the video posted, she can be seen having some “footloose time” at the balcony along with Nuria Contreras. They can be seen jumping around with bright smiles while just living in the moment. The video and the selfie that follows have been receiving a lot of love from people across the country.

It's dance time for Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated by posting pictures and videos of various kind. The actor recently posted a video of herself where she can be seen letting herself loose and enjoying some upbeat music with Nuria Contreras. They can be seen in the balcony, enjoying the breeze and grooving happily to the beats of the song Footloose by Kenny Loggins. Sunny Leone can be seen dressed in a pair of dark blue jeans with a cute blue and white check shirt-style top. Her friend can be seen dressed in a pair of light pink sweatpants along with a grey sleeveless top. The two women can be seen having a lot of fun while they have some fun time, barefoot. Sunny Leone has also posted a selfie with Nuria where they can be seen blissfully smiling at the camera.

In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone has mentioned that the intention is to have some “Footloose time”. She has also tagged her friend with the name "cutie". The post has also received a lot of love from people as they have expressed in the comments section. Have a look at the post put up on Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

Previously, Sunny Leone had posted a video where she was seen happily hopping on a trampoline. In the video, she could be seen jumping around happily as a piece of soothing music played in the background. She had also indicated through the caption for the post how blessed she felt she was. People loved her childlike bliss as they called the video adorable and cute in the comments section. Have a look at the lovely video of the actor here:

