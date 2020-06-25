Sunny Leone Says It Is Fun To Find New Places For Her Kids, Check Her New IG Post

Sunny Leone posted a couple of new pictures on her Instagram handle. The pictures are clicked in front of a lake that the actor visited with her family. The star credits her husband for taking most of the pictures. Check it out:

Also Read | Sunny Leone goes swimming with her friend in a black bikini; see post

Sunny Leone posted five pictures of her trip to Lake Balboa with her husband and her kids. The first picture shows the star standing in front of the beautiful lake and posing. Sunny Leone is seen wearing a face mask. She has let down her hair and is sporting a casual and comfortable outfit. In the next picture, fans can see Sunny Leone's two children with their back to the camera. Hand in hand the two kids are walking on the pavement. A view of the lake and a few people can be seen in this picture.

Also Read | Sunny Leone has just the right things to say as she remembers her dad on Father's Day

In the third picture, Sunny can be seen standing with one of her kids. Both of them have their backs turned to the camera and the picture catches the view of the lake. Many birds can also be seen flocking in front of the lake. In the fourth picture, one of Sunny's kids is seen with a facemask on. A view of the lake is caught and fans can also see a big duck boat on the lake. Behind the lake, blue skies and green pastures are spotted.

Also Read | Sunny Leone is enjoying the 'California sun and fresh air', shares breathtaking pic

Sunny is happy finding new places to explore

The final picture is a selfie that Sunny's husband took. Both Sunny and her husband can be seen wearing a life jacket, as they pose on a boat in the lake. Both of them are not wearing their face mask and are smiling for the camera. Sunny also added a fun caption with the post. She said that she is trying to find a place away from people for her kids and that she has found it. The star wrote - So much fun finding a new place to take the kids and keep them away from people (Her husband) good job baby finding this place! Lake Balboa!

Also Read | Sunny Leone shares glimpse of her working out with mask on; fans say 'it's not safe'

Many people have responded with many positive comments on the picture. Most of the comments have heart, fire, and heart eyes emojis. Check out the comments.

Pic Credit: Sunny's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Sunny's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.