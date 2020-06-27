Sunny Leone's Post-quarantine 'mood' At The Beach Is Totally Relatable; See Pic

Sunny Leone recently shared a picture of her where she was seen posing standing at a beach. Her picture has a beautiful backdrop of water. The actor looked gorgeous in a blue knee-length dress. Not to miss her denim jacket that complemented her dress really well. The actor completed her look with a black belted watch and sunglasses. Her hair was tied in a ponytail giving a chic look to her outfit. Sunny Leone added the post with the caption, “Mood”.

Sunny Leone is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with pictures and videos of herself. She thanked her friend for inviting her to go swimming in the caption accompanying the post. It read, ”With my very close friend @nuria.contreras thanks for having all of us over! So nice to go swimming!! Love you!”. Sunny Leone has opted for a no-makeup look and kept her drenched hair loose. Moreover, she has used minimal accessories like a pair of classic sunglasses to twin with Contreras, wristwatch, and a gorgeous pendant for a rounded off look. Check out Sunny Leone’s bikini post.

In the recent past, Sunny Leone took a trip to Lake Balboa with her husband and her kids. The actor posted an array of pictures. The first picture shows the star standing in front of the beautiful lake and posing. Sunny Leone is seen wearing a face mask. She has let down her hair and is sporting a casual and comfortable outfit. In the next picture, Sunny Leone's kids can be seen facing their back to the camera. The two kids are seen walking hand-in-hand on the pavement.

In the third picture, Sunny can be seen standing with one of her kids. Both of them have their backs turned to the camera and the picture has a beautiful backdrop of the lake. Many birds can also be seen flocking in front of the lake. In the fourth picture, one of Sunny's kids is seen with a facemask on. A view of the lake is caught and fans can also see a big duck boat on the lake. Behind the lake, blue skies and green pastures are spotted. The star wrote - "So much fun finding a new place to take the kids and keep them away from people (Her husband) good job baby finding this place! Lake Balboa! "

