Sunny Leone's Daughter Nisha Runs To Hug Daddy Daniel Weber As They Return To Mumbai

Sunny Leone was papped at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, 25 February 2021 as she travelled back to the city after shooting for the upcoming season of Splitsvilla. The video shared by the paparazzi won hearts as it featured her daughter Nisha running towards dad Daniel Webber and giving him a tight hug.

Sunny Leone’s Nisha, runs to hug daddy Daniel Weber at the airport

Sunny Leone has been shooting for the upcoming season of the reality dating show Splitsvilla X3 in a resort at Poovar Island. She was there along with her daughter Nisha as well as twin boys Asher and Noah. She travelled back to Mumbai on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The actor was captured by the paparazzi as she arrived at the airport and what won hearts was how the kids ran towards their dad, Daniel Weber and gave him a hug whilst jumping with joy.

Their happiness and wide smiles were evident even though all of them wore masks. What followed was also quite adorable, as after meeting the kids, Daniel walked towards Sunny and the two put down their masks for a jiffy and gave each other a quick peck. Sharing the video, the paparazzi wrote in the caption, “The way baby Nisha hugs Daddy and later and he kisses” followed by the hashtags #sunnyleone #airportdiaries and a red heart emoji. The post has been liked over 16k times and comments are full of love for Sunny and her family.

Sunny Leone on the work front

Sunny Leone was recently shooting for the upcoming season of Splitsvilla, which she has been hosting along with Rannvijay Singha for several years now. The shooting of the 13th season was done at the Poorva Island Resort in Kerala and Sunny's Instagram account was filled with several BTS clips and pictures from there. The actor was last seen in the movie Arjun Patiala in 2019. In 2021, she is set to appear in the titular role in the Tamil film Veeramadevi as well as make her Malayalam debut with the movie Rangeela. She will also be seen in Vikram Bhatt's web series Anamika.

