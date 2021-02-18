Sunny Leone Reveals What Is Important For Her Even When She Is Falling In The Pool; Watch

Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share a new clip. In the clip, she can be seen on the sets of Splitsvilla X3 as we see her fall in the swimming pool. In her caption, she revealed what was important to her even though she was falling in the pool.

Sunny Leone's video

In the clip, Sunny can be seen in a yellow jumpsuit. Her hair was left loose and she paired her look with sunglasses, fancy earrings and brown footwear. The clip was shot at Poovar Island Resort. It was a slow-motion video of Sunny falling into the pool while posing for the camera. She flashed a smile and placed one of her hand on her waist while the other on her head. She added a song to her video which was Gotta Tell You by Samantha Mumba. The video also paused for a second to show Sunny’s still picture. She captioned her post by writing, “Poise is important even when you are falling down!!” Check out Sunny Leone's post as well as the comments below.

Sunny Leone's photos

Earlier, Sunny shared another post in which she can be seen lying on a pink floating mattress in the pool. She wore a sky blue bikini suit and a hat. She hid her face under the hat that had her name written on it in cursive. In her caption, she said, “Just in case anyone forgot my name it’s on my hat!! Hehe.” Take a look at Sunny Leone's Instagram post below.

Sunny Leone's movies and more

On the work front, Sunny Leone is currently shooting for Splitsvilla 13 along with co-host Rannvijay. The show will premiere on March 6. Sunny often shares pictures and videos from the sets on her Instagram.

Apart from this, Sunny wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Koka Kola recently. This is a horror-comedy is produced by Mahendra Dhariwal and Paramdeep Sandhu and is directed by Prasad Tatikeni. She has also started shooting for her first fictional web show. The show is titled Anamika and is a gun-fu series directed by Vikram Bhatt. On the other hand, she is set to make her Malayalam debut, with Santosh Nair’s Helen and Veeramadevi.

