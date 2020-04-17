Sunny Leone has shared her ideas on how one can combat the shortage of face masks in such times of a global pandemic. The jovial picture series by Sunny Leonne was posted on Instagram. Sunny can be seen trying to make masks out of regular objects lying around in her house.

Sunny Leone adds hilarious touch to the idea of 'homemade' masks on Instagram

Also Read | Sunny Leone Shares The First Thing She Wants To Do After Lockdown Is Lifted

The world has currently been facing a shortage of face masks due to the sudden rise in demand. Therefore, when the Prime Minister of India was seen wearing a homemade mask, several celebrities took inspiration and shared their ideas on it. Sunny Leone has been the latest entrant. The Bollywood actor shared her version of face mask using regular objects that were kept at her home.

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala Wishes To Embrace Motherhood, Says 'Sunny Leone Inspired Me To Adopt'

Also Read | Sunny Leone Kickstarts Summer Countdown; Is “day Dreaming Of May 4” With Beachy Pics

In a picture, one can see Sunny Leone wearing a mask made out of a diaper. Sunny captioned the post, hinting the emergency when one has just 30 seconds to fashion a mask during evacuation. Sunny later added that all the measures she has shown are indeed just a joke and not to be taken seriously. Sunny Leonne mentioned that she only means to add a little sunshine or rather humour in such grim and stressful times. Closing the caption for the post, Sunny urged everyone to stay safe and be smart.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Shares Her 'Chapati N' Jalebi' Signature Dance Movies; Watch Video

The actor is currently observing social distancing and is in isolation with her husband Daniel Weber and their children in Mumbai. Sunny has kept her fans posted on their day to day activities on social media. Sunny has also begun her own chat show where she can be seen interviewing several celebrities to entertain her fans. Sunny Leone, earlier in an interview with a news portal, mentioned that the lockdown has been tough on her as she is raising three young kids. Sunny also mentioned that she is trying her level best to not make her kids feel the effect of lockdown.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.