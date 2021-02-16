Sunny Leone's Husband Daniel Weber's Band Releases New Track 'Sorry' On Valentine's Day

Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber’s band released a new song ‘Sorry’ on Valentine's Day. Daniel Weber took to his social media account to announce the release of his new track. Posting on Instagram, Daniel Weber penned down a message to his fans announcing his new single, where he said that they should take a minute from their busy lives to reflect upon things and say sorry to their loved ones.

Daniel Weber’s band The Disparrows

Daniel Weber's band, The Disparrows, was founded by him with bassist Stephen Tecci in 2010. Daniel Weber's band has released two albums, The Disparrows and Making Others Rich, which were widely enjoyed by the fans. Their new track ‘Sorry’ will be from their third album, Wasting Time. Daniel Weber's band hopes to send out a message of love and forgiveness through their new track.

Daniel Weber’s Song ‘Sorry’

Talking about the title track ‘Sorry’, Sunny Leone's husband, Daniel Weber said that the thought process behind this song is the same thought process of many of us as we go through a relationship. Talking about the inspiration behind his song, Daniel Weber revealed that it is inspired by our acts of saying hurtful things to our partners in the heat of the moment without realizing the consequences. Sunny Leone's husband, Daniel Weber commented about how a word like ‘Sorry’ can mean so much to the ones we love.

Daniel Weber’s band collaboration

Annie Bosko, singer-songwriter, lent her vocals for the title track as well as was featured alongside Sunny Leone’s husband, Daniel Weber, in the music video. Talking about his collaboration, Danial Weber said that Annie Bosko ‘represents the vocal and she fits the picture perfectly’ and that he wanted her to be in the music video due to her similar life experiences.

Daniel Weber, also commented on his collab with Director, James Thomas saying that he did an amazing job at filming the music video, having the ‘free will’ to pick any narrative he seemed fit. Daniel Weber's song and the music video is ‘very heartfelt, realistic and a literal translation of the song’ according to the singer.

Sunny Leone’s family pictures on Instagram

A daughter and twin boys makeup Sunny Leone’s family. Sunny Leone’s husband, Daniel Weber often shares snaps of their family photos on his Instagram. In an Instagram post, uploaded by the singer recently, Sunny Leone's family appeared to have celebrated their twins' third birthday. Short videos of Sunny Leone’s family can be seen on the actress’s Instagram. Fans have constantly commented and reacted lovingly towards Sunny Leone’s family pictures on her social media.

(With inputs from PR)

