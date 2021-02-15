Sunny Leone And Family Enjoy Kerala Sadya Meal In Traditional Outfits; See Pictures

Sunny Leone shares a very special bonds with her kids, and often posts about her time spent with family. She recently took to her social media account to share photos with her her husband Daniel Weber, kids Nisha Kaur Weber, the twin boys Asher and Noah. The family wore ethnic clothes and posed for photos at a resort in Poovar, in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Sunny Leone shares her family photos in traditional outfits

In the first photo, Sunny Leone can be seen a silk saree and pink blouse. She also had a traditional hairdo with flowers. Daniel looked handsome in the kurta while their sons also looked cute in the same avatar. Little Nisha wore a pattupaavada and blouse, with flowers on her hair. Check out the image below:

In the next photo, Sunny Leone's family can be seen concentrating on their food. It looks like everyone is still trying to figure out this new experience. Sunny Leone's family can be seen enjoying the traditional ambiance while having the sadya. Check out the post below:

Sunny Leone in the next photo can be seen eating a Kerala sadya with a spoon. The plantain leaf is filled with various dishes and the actor seems to be enjoying this new and delicious food experience. Check out the photo below:

Daniel and Sunny can be seen posing in the next photo while her children still seem to be enjoying the Kerala sadya on their plantain leaf. The interior decor of the place is really adding a regal touch to the photo. Check out the photo below:

In the next photo, Sunny Leone's family seems to be leaving the place and before they go they are posing for one last photo as a memory. The whole of Sunny Leone's family can be seen at the gate of the resort in a very sunny atmosphere. Check out the photo below:

Last but not the least, Sunny Leone's family takes a photo with the whole staff of the resort. It seems like everyone had a lovely time and the whole staff was very happy to have Sunny Leone's family as their guest. Check out the photo below:

Image Credits: @sunnyleone Instagram

