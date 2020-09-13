Sunny Leone's Most Memorable Reels From Her Quarantine Days

Instagram frequently launches many fun filters and effects, and the recently launched feature of Instagram is Reels which is winning many hearts. Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Sunny Leone is also treating her fans with adorable videos. The actor’s reel videos are indeed a trip to her quarantine days with family and friends. Check out some of the lovely reels shared by Jism 2 actor on her Instagram handle.

Sunny Leone's Reels that give a glimpse of her quarantine life

Sunny Leone recently shared a video of herself enjoying the water slides which are apparently placed in her lawn. In the reel, it can be seen that the actor is having some fantastic moments during the lockdown. Sunny shared a reel of a water slide and is undoubtedly having a lot of fun with it. Check out a screenshot of the reel here:

There have been days when Sunny Leone had shared her moments of boredom. However, she also made a reel at that time. The Ek Paheli Leela actor was looking gorgeous in the reel. She captioned the reel by stating, “Yes I’m bored! Along and doing a whole lot of nothing.”

This adorable reel features Sunny head massaging her husband, Daniel Weber. At the same time, Daniel relaxes and enjoys this loving gesture of his wife. The cute couple can be seen having a gala time with each other. Check out Sunny Leone’s post.

Sunny Leone surely knows the art of enjoying every moment, especially when it comes to spending great moments with hubby Daniel. In one of the reels shared, the actor can be seen grooving to the song What A Man, while her husband was seen busy working on a laptop. The lady looked stunning in her black outfit.

The quarantine days were full of memorable moments for Sunny Leone. The actor has been keeping her inner childish behaviour alive, and this video was indeed a proof wherein she was seen enjoying jumping. Sunny Leone captioned the reel as, “Sometimes it’s good to be a kid!”.

(Image Credits: Sunny Leone IG)

