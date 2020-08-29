Sunny Leone Shares A Glimpse Of Her House As She Poses Stylishly In A New Post

Sunny Leone took to her social media to share a glimpse of her home where she is currently living with her family. The actor is known to be quite active on social media and thus she often posts several glimpses from her day to day life. Fans of the actor often are marvelled by Sunny Leone's lifestyle and praise her in the comments. This time, the actor used a particular filter to show her fans a small glimpse of her house. As soon as the video began, the actor could be seen looking into the camera and then turning it around while delivering a few expressions. As she turned the camera around, viewers get a small glimpse of her house in the background.

Sunny Leone shares a small glimpse of her humble abode

The minimalistic and elegant house of Sunny Leone was quite visible and fans praised the actor for it. Over the past couple of weeks, Sunny has gone on to upload many such videos in which she can be seen showing glimpses of her house. A few days back, the actor even happened to share a video in which she talked about her brand of cosmetics. In that video as well, Sunny was seen showing a sneak peek of her house where a beautiful chandelier could be spotted in the background as Sunny Leone spoke about her product.

A couple of days back around the same time, Sunny Leone even uploaded a picture of herself working out on her lower body. In the video, another glimpse of her house can be seen. The wooden floor added an elegant touch to her room where the actor was seen working out. The actor even revealed in an earlier post that she owned a home gym as well. Taking to social media, Sunny Leone, like many actors who stay fit, expressed her dismay over the fact that the gyms would remain closed amid the pandemic. It was in this post that she revealed that she was going back to her home gym and even posted a boomerang of herself working out there. In another video posted by her, she could be seen showing off her pool in which her friends and kids were seen playing around.

