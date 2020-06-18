Sunny Leone Is Enjoying The 'California Sun And Fresh Air', Shares Breathtaking Pic

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone on Thursday posted a photo of herself enjoying the California sun. Her post has set the internet on fire as fans are loving it. Read ahead to know.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Enjoys A Posh Morning Car Ride In Her Favorite Maserati, Fans Pour Love

Sunny Leone enjoys the California sun

Sunny Leone is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actor has often been spotted posting pictures of herself and her family enjoying their time during the quarantine. Recently, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account to post an image of herself enjoying the California sun. Sunny Leone captioned the picture, “Nothing beats the California sun and fresh air!”.

Source- SunnyLeone Instagram

Also Read | Sunny Leone Shares A Moment Of Pride As Daughter Nisha Weber Tries Horse-riding

In the picture, Sunny Leone is seen wearing a sky blue coloured sleeveless, V-neck, and knee-length maxi dress. She has a knot at the york of her dress. Sunny has worn black coloured slippers and black coloured rimmed spectacles. She has tied her wavy hair in a neat and tight pony-tail. Sunny Leone has applied nude makeup. Fans also spammed the comment section of her post with appreciation.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Posts New Photo On IG, Captions "Tired Of Feeling Blue!! Ready For You"

Interestingly, Sunny Leone moved to LA only a few days ago in spite of the lockdown in India. According to a recent social media post by the actor, she shifted to LA to protect her kids from the "invisible killer" that is the virus. Many fans wondered how she managed to shift to LA despite the lockdown. Now, Sunny Leone's husband, Daniel Weber, has finally revealed how they managed to shift to LA amid lockdown.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: John Abraham And Sunny Leone Mourn The Loss

After Daniel Weber shared this photo online, a fan asked him the same thing. In response, Daniel Weber revealed that he and Sunny Leone had travelled via the KLM Government flight. For those unaware, The KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is the flagship carrier airline of the Netherlands. KLM Airlines is one of the few airlines that is still functional during the global pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.