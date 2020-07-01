Sunny Leone's Rehearsal Session Wearing Mask Is Gentle Reminder To Not Skip COVID Measures

Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share a video of a rehearsal session which was being held with a few of her friends. The actor can be seen wearing a mask to curb the spread of Coronavirus, even while she is dancing to her most popular tune. She has received a lot of love in the comments section for the dance routine and her usage of a mask.

Sunny Leone’s rehearsal session

Sunny Leone has lately been keeping her fans and followers entertained by posting various pictures and videos on her official Instagram handle. The actor recently posted the video of a rehearsal session that she was currently a part of. In the video posted, Sunny Leone can be seen dancing to her much-liked upbeat number, Baby Doll, along with a bunch of women. She can be seen leading the set for six other women who have taken up the inverted A- position.

In the video, Sunny Leone can be seen dressed in a black crop top; paired with a pair of black workout pants. She has also taken up the standard rehearsal style by tying a check shirt around her waist. Most of the viewers cannot help but notice the heeled boots that the actor is wearing while smoothly dancing to the music. In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone has spoken about how she is in her work mode at the moment. She has written about having a mask on while also working hard on the rehearsals. Have a look at the post from Sunny Leone’s Instagram.

Sunny Leone had previously posted a video with close friend Nuria, where she could be seen dancing in the most carefree manner. The duo was seen shaking a leg on the song Footloose by Kenny Loggins. The two women were singing along and having a gala time while enjoying the breeze in the balcony. Sunny Leone also followed this video with a selfie, where they were seen brightly smiling at the camera. She called the segment “Footloose time” in the caption for the post. Have a look at the video posted on Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Sunny Leone Instagram

