Sunny Leone Shares Photo On Instagram, Imparts Lesson On 'control Power'

Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and it instantly stirred a buzz on the internet. In the picture, she was seen rolling her eyes and looked rather hilarious. Even though fans are loving the picture, it is her quirky caption that stole all the limelight. She imparted a lesson on 'control power' in her caption and that has gotten the netizens talking. Take a look:

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Is All 'sunshine' In The BTS Pictures For Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar

In the candid picture, the Jism 2 star was seen rolling her eyes because everything around her was just not 'going right'. She captioned the picture saying "This is me using all my control power not say anything when everything around me is just not right!! Lol (sic)". Sporting an off-shoulder beige coloured dress, Sunny looked stunning in the picture. Her caption was also very relevant and hence grabbed all the attention.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Shares Action Video From 'Anamika', Praises Director Vikram Bhatt

Sunny Leone's Instagram post goes viral

Soon after the picture was posted on Instagram, it immediately became viral and garnered a whopping number of 208,865 likes within the first hour of its posting. Sunny has almost 45 million followers on the social networking platform and the number of likes on her post is sure to increase steeply with time. The post also garnered approximately 2,500 comments soon after it went up on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Shares A Hilarious Video Of Yashraj Mukhate's New Song; Watch

Fans react to Sunny Leone's photos

Fans absolutely loved her picture, especially the caption. They found it 'very funny' and mentioned that she looked 'very cute' in the picture. 'Expression says it all', wrote a user while another user wrote 'nice expression Sunny'. Many fans left a series of heart emojis as a way to express how much they adore her. As for the caption, netizens thought it was very witty and appreciated her sense of humour. Take a look at some of the comments below:

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Has A Ball As She Strikes Some Quirky Poses With These Balloons; See Pictures

On the work front, Sunny has a line-up of movies for 2021 and fans are eagerly waiting for Sunny Leone's movies to be out. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with her film Jism 2 and soon rose to prominence in the industry. Apart from starring in movies and television shows, she is also quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her personal life on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Shares A Video From The Sets Of 'Anamika', Asks 'Darr Ke Aage...........?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.