Ajay Devgn Shares THESE Reviews Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Which Are Adorable

Ajay Devgn's recent period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the silver screens today, i.e. on December 10, 2020. The film alongside Ajay Devgn also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of Tanhaji Malusare in the film, while his off-screen wife Kajol is playing the role of his on-screen wife too in the film as she will be seen playing the role of Savitribai Malusare while Saif will be seen playing the role of the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathod.

The film has garnered a lot of appreciation and positive reviews from both the film critics as well as the audiences so far. But out of all the reviews, Ajay posted a special review on his Instagram story which will surely make you go "aww."

Public reviews of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior by kids

While Ajay Devgn's wife and veteran actor Kajol Devgn took to Instagram to share the reviews from eminent film critics and publications, Ajay took to his Instagram to repost two videos shared by Kajol on her Instagram story.

In the first story, school-going kids are seen entering the theatre as she captioned it writing, "Our youth watching their history unfold in front of them @inoxmovies. Wish my history lessons were so cool. "

While, in the second video, those kids are being asked about how did they like the movie, to which all of them responded saying, "acchi lagi." In addition to that, Ajay also shared the pictures of few drawings by the hashtag #Tanhajireview, drawn by school going kids. Check them out below:

