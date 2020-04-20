'Super Excited': Urvashi Rautela Reveals Eagerness About Masterclass With Natalie Portman

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram account earlier on Monday and shared that she will be taking lessons from Black Swan actor Natalie Portman for 'developing characters and shaping performances'. The Sanam Re actor shared a picture of herself dressed in an onion pink coloured ensemble and expressed her excitement for her learning sessions. She wrote, "really kicked about my independent filmmaking, writing & acting sessions with @natalieportman for developing characters & shaping performances 🙏🏻 #SuperExcited".

Natalie Portman has recently launched her first acting masterclass online. Urvashi Rautela is making the most of her time amid lockdown by attending these classes by the Oscar-winning actor. The idea of masterclass has become quite popular especially with most parts of the world under a lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Film shoots and releases have been put on hold due to this global crisis. In such a situation, many celebrities are hosting masterclasses for the masses. Guitarist Carlos Santana, writer Neil Gaiman, filmmakers Meera Nair and Martin Scorsese, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, writer Margaret Atwood and many others have also joined this trend.

What's next for Urvashi Rautela?

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Pagalpanti, back in the year 2019, along with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and others. The film revolved around three friends who are portrayed as the biggest losers in whatever business they enter.

The actor is scheduled to feature in director Ajay Lohan's upcoming comedy-drama film Virgin Bhanupriya along with actors Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh and others. She is also rumoured to kickstart her journey in Tollywood with Sampath Nandi's Seetimaar opposite Gopichand.

