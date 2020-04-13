Urvashi Rautela Shares Sizzling Pic, Asks Fans, ‘Anyone Want A Quara-bae?’

Urvashi Rautela’s latest picture suggests about providing some virtual company to her fans while everyone is stuck in self-isolation during the COVID-19 lockdown. Seems like the actress is bored out of her wits in quarantine and has been updating her fans about how she is spending her time in lockdown. The dancer and actress shared a picture on her Instagram suggesting that she would be her fans' quarantine partner.

Urvashi Rautela’s recent post

In the picture that Urvashi Rautela shared, she is dressed in a black bikini top, shorts, and a sheer jacket. The Kangana Vilayati dancer is lying next to a cosy bedside. Urvashi Rautela looks scintillating in the outfit that she has donned for the shoot. Her make-up only amplifies the complete look of the concept shoot.

Here is what Urvashi Rautela shared on her Instagram

Urvashi Rautela shared the picture and wrote the caption, “ anyone looking for quara-bae ?” and also gave the hashtags #love #UrvashiRautela imbibing some self-love into the whole post. Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram post received several reactions from a few of her 25 million and counting followers. Some fans called her picture stunning while some congratulated Urvashi for her recent feat of gaining 25 million followers on IG.

Check out some fan reactions to the post

Snippet Credits: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Urvashi Rautela recently achieved 25 million followers mark on her Instagram

Celebrating 25 million followers on IG

