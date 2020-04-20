Urvashi Rautela Shares Bikini Picture Reminiscing Her ‘Miss Universe’ Days

Many Bollywood actors have currently been quarantining inside their homes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The shootings of films and shows have also been stalled as the government has enforced a lockdown to combat the spread of the virus. Actor Urvashi Rautela recently shared a picture from her Miss Universe days.

Urvashi Rautela shares throwback picture

Urvashi Rautela is currently quarantining herself inside her home. The actor has been sharing regular updates through her social media. She is very popular on social media, in general, for her uber-stylish fashion looks.

Urvashi Rautela recently took to social media to share a bikini picture of herself. The picture was taken during her Miss Universe days. The actor was a part of the pageant in 2015. Urvashi Rautela has been a part of several beauty pageants in the past including the Miss Diva. This also helped to carve a way for herself into Bollywood.

The actor looked stunning in the picture dressed in a two-piece bikini. She donned a red lipstick and smokey eye makeup in the picture as she stepped on the Miss Universe stage for her walk. The actor also shared in the caption how she is missing Paula M Shugart, the President of Miss Universe.

Check out Urvashi Rautela’s post here

Urvashi Rautela had earlier shared one of her portfolio pictures from her Miss Universe days. The actor is seen donning a white sequinned dress with a plunging neckline. She is also wearing white drop earrings completed with a red bold lipstick.

