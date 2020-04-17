Urvashi Rautela Speaks About Online Trolls, Calls Them 'Digital Devils'

Urvashi Rautela recently revealed that she does not care about trolls at all. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor revealed several things about her life and career. She also spoke about online trolling and what effect such trolls have on her life.

Urvashi Rautela reveals her thoughts obout online trolls

Urvashi Rautela is a huge star with several films to her name. On Instagram alone, Urvashi Rautela has over 25 million followers. Hence trolling is something the actor is no stranger to. When asked about how she deals with trolls and hate, Urvashi replied that she does not pay attention to them. She added that most of the trolls do it on purpose to incite or to create a controversy. Urvashi continued saying that it is this reason that she does not pay attention to the trolling she receives.

The actor also added that trolls often have the motive to provoke and humiliate and paying attention to them fulfils this goal of theirs. Hence, Urvashi said that she avoids them entirely and does not let the hate affect her in real life. Urvashi Rautela maintained the fact that she is more determined on focusing on positivity and therefore rules out or ignores the negatives.

Urvashi then went on to call trolls "Digital Devils". The actor said that the trolls often try to make a celebrity angry. She also added that the entire purpose of these "Digital Devils" is to make you angry. Urvashi said that they can do this via any social media platform and not necessarily through just one outlet. Urvashi Rautela continued saying that the trolls will try to get you upset and angry by posting things or commenting things which are bad in nature. Urvashi called the trolls to be influencers of hate and added that they make you angry by trying to escalate or exaggerate things. Hence, in conclusion, Urvashi added that one must try to avoid these "Digital Devils" and not feel sad about their comments.

