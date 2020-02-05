'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestants To Open Up About Their Personal Life Stories

Supermodel of The Year is an ongoing reality fashion show airing on MTV India. According to the concept of the show, there are ten models who are selected from all over India and these models are groomed over several boot camp challenges and tasks.

Recently, MTV India gave a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Supermodel of The Year where contestants are seen sharing their life stories. In the promo video of the upcoming episode, the supermodels of the show will go down the memory lane and talk about their struggles and happenings of life.

Supermodel of the Year contestants to share their life stories

The promo starts with showcasing Renee Kujur in a black and white frame. She is seen talking about her complexion and how she was blamed for being dusky. She adds that it is the story of every household.

The next in the video is supermodel Sakshi who shares her story and says it was difficult for her parents to say it in front of neighbours and other people that she is not a doctor or engineer.

The video then has shots of Manila Pradhan speaking about all the names she has been given for being the way she is. She says people called her 'Chinese', 'Korean' and 'Hakka noodles'. Further in the video, Eashita is seen in tears opening up about her depression. In the last shot of the video, supermodel Drisha More is seen talking about raising voice against the wrong. The video ends with a message by Manila Pradhan saying it is the opinion of people that should be changed about all the wrong things that are prevailing in the society.

