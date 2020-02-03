'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestant Renee Kujur Wins Over Hearts Of The Judges

MTV India’s Supermodel Of The Year is a show high on style and drama, ground-breaking makeovers, and nail-biting competition. The show recently finalised its top contestants and these contestants are all set to claim the winning title. But before that, they will have to go through rigorous tasks to move ahead in the competition.

Renee Kujur wins over the hearts of the judges

In the latest promotional video shared by MTV India, we can see a small glimpse from the Supermoment Of The Day from the last episode. The episode that was aired yesterday saw one of the leading contestants, Renee Kujur make a stunning ramp walk. The moment won over the hearts of the judges.

In the video, we can see Renee Kujur start with her walk on the ramp for the round. But as she approaches mid-way, she is blocked by another model. However, instead of stopping Renee made him also a part of the show and the result was absolutely stunning.

The judges indulging Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta were seen loving the show. The two then completed the walk together. The moment was so amazing that it even won the title of “Supermoment Of The Day”.

Check out the video here:

The MTV Supermodel Of the Year is now inching towards the finale and the competition will be getting tougher as the days go by. The show is hosted by Milind Soman along with Ujjwala Raut. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see who will hold the winning title on the show.

