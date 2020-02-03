Supermodel Of The Year: Models Walk In Menswear Collection, Yet Show Their Feminine Side

The episode of Supermodel Of The Year aired on February 2, 2020, started with a new audition task for the models. Mentor Anusha Dandekar introduced a new crew who were working in setting a dummy station for a fashion show. The girls were then called and they were introduced to their task for the day.

Supermodel of the year episode update: February 2, 2020

Also Read:'Supermodel Of The Year' Judges Have A New Challenge For The Models. Check The Promo

Supermodel Ujjwala Raut walked in, in a very different outfit and this stuns the girls. Milind Soman, their mentor for the task then tells the models that they will be wearing a men's collection wear designed by Kunal Tanna. The girls had to walk in the men's wear collection but also show their feminine side at the same time.

Moreover, the task also had a change in the outfit which meant the girls had to walk out of a train and get in from the other side, change and then walk out again. The task started on a good note and towards the end of the task, the girls walked and ended the show with their mentor Ujjwala Raut.

Also Read: 'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestant Renee Kujur Upsets Malaika Arora And Masaba Gupta

After the task, the girls returned back to the model house and soon the results were announced. Out of all the girls who participated in the task, only Sakshi, Anvita and Anushka were rejected, and the rest made it to another audition round.

Also Read: 'Supermodel Of The Year' Sees Milind Soman, Ujjwala & Priya's Sizzling Photoshoot

The other audition round had Kunal Kapoor as a guest and also judged the models along with Masaba Gupta and Malaika Arora. The audition round that the shortlisted girls performed was an accidental runway task. Just before stepping on the stage, some of the girls had to sacrifice one shoe and walk the runway with the other shoe.

Other models who were walking the runway had a face-off with another diva who took on the stage midway and some were given a heavy hat with fruits to carry on their head as they walked the ramp in Masaba Gupta's newly launched collection. After the task, the models were given their scores and Priya won the Livon Supermodel Badge with 14 points. The models will face a mass elimination next week.

Also Read: Supermodel Of The Year: Who Is The Highest Scoring Contestant So Far?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.