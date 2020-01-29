Supermodel Of The Year 2020: Who Will Get Eliminated Next Week?

The 2020 edition of MTV Supermodel of the Year has seen its fair share of ups and downs. The contestants are looking forward to the upcoming tasks to prove themselves. They also currently facing several challenges on the show which is going to make the competition tougher as the show progresses.

Supermodel of the Year 2020: Who will get eliminated from the show?

In a recent promo of the episode, the judges were seen giving comments on the performances of certain contestants. Masaba Gupta was all praises for a contestant and said that she loved watching her. She said that she enjoyed her show and could not take her eyes off her for one second. She even went on to call the performances fabulous.

Malaika Arora Khan suddenly decided to rebuke her statements and asked her if she was being serious. Masaba insisted that she is indeed happy with the performance. Malaika then went on to argue that according to her, the performances were not fabulous but flat instead. She insisted that the performances were pretty normal.

It was soon after this that the actor revealed that next week will see the elimination of some contestants. She warned everyone to step up their game and become more competitive. Fans in the comments section predicted that Renu may be the one to go. Some fans even argued that Malaika is deliberately being unjust and is trying to create a scene. However, the fans eagerly anticipate the elimination round to finally know the results.

