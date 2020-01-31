Supermodel Of The Year: Who Is The Highest Scoring Contestant So Far?

Supermodel of the Year is a show high on style and drama, groundbreaking makeovers, and nail-gnawing competition. In the latest episode of Supermodel of the Year, the judges and former models Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut showed the contestants how to appropriately pose for a 'hot photoshoot'. Fans got a look at this upcoming challenge in the promo for Sunday night's episode.

Supermodel of the Year - highest scoring contestant of the episode

After passing the Audition Task, the 5 best ladies were shortlisted.

There's no denying to the fact that Milind Soman has been everybody's crush! The model wins millions of hearts with his stunning looks and shows how age is only a number! The latest episode of Supermodel of the Year definitely gave the best weekend to the fans.

Milind, alongside supermodel Ujjwala Raut, did a photoshoot as a major part of the task for the models. The duo set the place ablaze with their sizzling chemistry. Host Anusha Dandekar briefed the models on the task beforehand. They were told that they need to present with Milind and Ujjwala for a magazine cover.

Drisha was a pro alongside Milind and Ujjwala and won the supermodel badge. Drisha gave a brilliant performance and did not seem to give up on the demanding photoshoot. She certainly aced the photoshoot when she sat on Milind's lap, which was a great photo said the judges.

The judges applauded her success and for not giving up. Drisha scored more than anyone else, she scored 12 and defeated Priya by 1 point. The average group score was 4. Drisha's poses were jaw-dropping and worth 12 points overall. Take a look.

