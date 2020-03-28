Lilly Singh Starts A Fundraiser For COVID-19 And Busts Myths Surrounding The Virus; Watch

The Coronavirus pandemic has put the whole world under lockdown. Local governments are making efforts to stop the spread of the virus. This has affected the entertainment industry too. After the COVID-19 lockdown, the people have been pushed indoors around the country. Many popular celebrities are trying to keep their audience entertained and are urging them to stay home so that it can help to stop the spread of the virus. On March 18, 2020, YouTuber Superwoman Lilly Singh uploaded a video. In this video, Lilly talked starting about a fundraiser for the people who are affected by the disease. Take a look at Lilly Singh's video where she talks about the fundraiser here.

Read Also| Lilly Singh's Version Of Leg Day Turns Into A Laughter Riot After Scarbro's Reaction

Superwoman Lilly Singh raises funds for Coronavirus COVID-19

The latest video of Lilly Singh is a Coronavirus special video. In the video, she is seen debunking the misinformation which is affecting people's lives. She made this video in collaboration with Dr Fauci who helped her debunk the misinformation. The doctor revealed all the truths of the spread of the virus. In the video, Lilly Singh also appealed her fans to donate to her fundraiser.

Read Also| Superwoman Lilly Singh's Hilarious Moments From Her Show 'A Little Late With Lilly Singh'

Superwoman's other coronavirus video

At the end of this skit video, Lilly Singh spoke about how this disease has affected the world not only physically but mentally. She also shared sources from where people can get the right information. She also shared a lot of links to places where people can get the right information. She is also seen making a comment on the people who are stocking up on products which they do not require. Superwoman also asked her fans to donate to her fundraiser. She is raising about ten thousand dollars.

Read Also| Superwoman Lilly Singh Pays Tribute To Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant: 'My Heart Is Heavy'

Here are a few links she shared for being safe from misinformation

CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

Google Blog: https://www.blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/covid-19-how-were-continuing-to-help/

WHO website: https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus#tab=tab_1

Links to help with anxiety and mental problems: https://www.headspace.com/health-covid-19

Linkt to the donations she wants fans to donate to.

UNICEF: https://www.unicefusa.org/mission/covid-19

Lilly Sings fundraiser: https://www.bethenny.com/bstrong-disaster-relief/

Read Also| Superwoman Lilly Singh Takes Up The Linkedin-Facebook-Instagram-Tinder Challenge With HILARIOUS Twist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.