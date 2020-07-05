Unseen Pic Of The Day: Supriya Pathak's Pic From Her Initial Days Is All Things Alluring

Supriya Pathak is an actress who has worked in several blockbuster films across languages. Supriya Pathak Kapur was born on January 7, 1961, and is widely known for playing the role of Hansa Parekh in the Khichdi franchise, and for her avatar of “Dhankor Baa” in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Recently, a rare picture of Supriya Pathak surfaced on the internet. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Supriya Pathak Recalls Pankaj Kapoor's Advice When She Was In A Dilemma To Sign 'Khichdi'

The picture that is doing the rounds on social media platforms sees a monochrome image of Supriya Pathak posing for the camera. The actor is looking stunning in the frame. The black and white picture shows a young Supriya wearing a collared top. With hair open and lipstick, the actor is looking stunning. All you need to know about Supriya Pathak

Supriya Pathak was born to a Gujarati theatre artist and veteran actor Dina Pathak and a Punjabi father, Baldev Pathak. She made her acting debut under her mother’s direction with the revival of the play Maina Gurjari. This was followed by another play with Dinesh Thakur named Biwiyon Ka Madersa, which was staged at the Prithvi Theatre (Mumbai). It was here that Jennifer Kendal spotted her and recommended her to Shyam Benegal for their home production Kalyug in the year 1981. Supriya portrayed the role of Subhadra and won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

ALSO READ: Excited To Bring 'qualitative Laughter' With 'Khichdi', 'Sarabhai' Reruns: JD Majethia

Since then, Supriya Pathak has been part of many popular films, including Vijeta (1982), Bazaar (1982), Masoom (1983), Mirch Masala (1985). Gandhi (1982), The Bengali Night, and many more. Her television roles include Idhar Udhar, Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Khichdi, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and others. She also worked in the Gujarati film titled Carry On Kesar in which she was seen along with Darshan Jariwala.

Supriya Pathak’s personal life

Reportedly, at the age of 22, Supriya married the son of her mother’s friend. However, the duo separated within a year. In the year 1986, she met Pankaj Kapur, while filming Sagar Sarhadi directorial Agla Mausam, which never released. On the other hand, Kapur was previously married to Kathak danseuse and actor, Neelima Azeem, with whom he has a son, Shahid Kapoor. After two years of courtship, the duo tied the knot in the year 1988. Their daughter, Sanah, who was born in 1990, made her debut in the movie Shaandaar in the year 2015.

ALSO READ: Here're The Roles Played By Supriya Pathak That Were Loved By The Viewers

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha's Movies With Veteran Actors Like Supriya Pathak And Annu Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.