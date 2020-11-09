Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Director Maintains Optimistic Stance Of Film's Release In Theaters

After being under a lockdown for over eight months, theatres in Maharashtra has finally gotten the permission to reopen, keeping all safety measures in mind. According to reports from Trade Buzz, Diljit Dosanjh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is one of the first few movies to be released in the theatres once the theatres reopen. Talking about the same, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari director Abhishek Sharma said that the “first set of audience will see theatres are safe”. Read further ahead to know about what Abhishek Sharma has to say about his upcoming movie.

Abhishek Sharma on theatres reopening

As the makers of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari have been planning their way forward, the director has kept his fingers crossed. According to reports from Mid Day, Abhishek Sharma has said that Mumbai and Punjab are big markets for Hindi language movies. He said that they (makers of the movie) are hoping that theirs will be the first movie to release.

With the threat of the global virus still increasing, it is a known fact that people are being wary of going to public places. It seems like the first release may have a fair share of disadvantages. But, Abhishek Sharma has maintained an optimistic stance and said that as far as he understands the mood of the country, people have been stuck at home for far too long and want entertainment. The director hopes that this will translate into a huge movie business, also adding that theatres are strictly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs). Abhishek revealed that the first set of audience will see how the environment of the cinemas is completely safe, and that, in turn, will boost public morale. He is positive that their movie will grow through word of mouth.

About Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a satirical comedy-drama movie, that is helmed by Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran director Abhishek Sharma. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari cast has Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Manoj Bajpayee, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Neeraj Sood, and Neha Pendse as lead characters. The movie is jointly produced by Subhash Chandra and Shariq Patel under the banners Essel Vision Productions and Zee Studios, respectively. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari release date is set to be November 13, 2020.

