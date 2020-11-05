'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari's' 'Waareya' Showing Old School Romance Will Tug At Heartstrings

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’s love song Waareya, showcasing Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s 90s style romance will win your heart. The latest song from the movie is out and gives a nostalgic feeling that will take you back to the simple times. The movie is directed by Abhishek Sharma and has Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. Watch the video below.

Waareya- Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’s love song

The music of the movie is composed by Javed-Mohsin (who also sings for the song), along with Kingshuk Chakravarty. In the soothing song, which is penned down by Kunaal Vermaa, Palak Muchhal and Vibhor Parashar have lent their voices too. The song shows 90s old school romance as Diljit and Fatima have romantic conversations over a telephone. The little gestures of holding hands and hugging each other while watching a sunset will tug at your heartstrings.

In a press statement, Director Abhishek said, “The highlight of the song is that it fills you with nostalgia, much like the film itself, transporting you back to simple times. Bubbling with fresh energy, the song is vivacious and exciting with a serene smoothness to it. Diljit and Fatima’s effortless chemistry that shines through the song, making it stand out.”

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will be the first film to have a theatrical release

The movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will be the first film to have a theatrical release amid the ongoing pandemic. While speaking to Hindustan Times, director Abhishek said that he is a little nervous but thankful for the positive response to the trailer. He is also grateful to the Censor Board for their positive response in letting the movie have a theatrical release in months. He confirmed the movie will also have an OTT release and television premiere. But more than anything else, the theatrical response is what he is looking forward to, he added. Along with Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Robert De Niro’s War With Grandpa will also release on November 13, 2020.

Image Source: A still from 'Waareya' song

