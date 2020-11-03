BTS' BE Concept Photos Featuring Jimin Makes ARMY Call Him "the Most Beautiful Flower"

South Korean K-pop group BTS recently released few of the concept photos for their upcoming album called BE. The first concept pic was dropped by BigHit featuring V, while the latest BTS' BE concept photos featured Jimin amidst a room packed with flowers. The boy band's album BE is up for release on November 20. The album is considered special by the band members as well as by the ARMY because it involves direct participation of the band members with respect to the music, concept, design, and direction of their music videos and songs. Check out Jimin's concept photo and his fans going gaga over it.

BTS BE album concept photos of Jimin

BTS' Jimin's concept photo was released on November 2. The picture was massively praised by his fans. Some fans were also quick to connect the picture with Jimin's personality. Check out the fan reactions for the same.

Fans reactions on BTS' Jimin's photos for BTS BE concept photos

THE ROOM SCREAMS JIMIN SO MUCH 😍https://t.co/9zuILKNWQj — ًᴮᴱsen⁷ is ia 𐤀 (@sugatradamus) November 2, 2020

is this still an incident... pic.twitter.com/tCmtknUNlm — ًᴮᴱsen⁷ is ia 𐤀 (@sugatradamus) November 2, 2020

Taehyung Violins 🎻 Jimin Flowers 🌼 pic.twitter.com/A0gPEMec7r — ᴮᴱBTS PICS⁷ (@GirlWithLuv24) November 2, 2020

Jimin being the most beautiful flower among the flowers 🥺

pic.twitter.com/K52R6V2RVP — F⁷🎗 ᴮᴱ / prod Jhope🐿 (@CosmosOfJoyHope) November 2, 2020

The Korean boy band BTS had announced a new album on September 27, 2020, and pre-orders started the very next day. The BTS new album release date is November 20, 2020. It is called BE and will release on November 20th, 2020. It will be a self-produced album. The album will be launched under the BigHit label, with whom the band debuted 7 years ago. The title track from their new album is called Life Goes On. The first pic of 'Curated by BTS' concept photos was released featuring V, who is actually in charge of the visual direction of the whole BE album. He was the first member to star in the concept photos that were shared by Big Hit.

Here is the Concept Clip (Mirror ver.) that was shared on October 31.

A while ago, South Korean band BTS recently confirmed performing at the AMAs this year featuring their new track called Life Goes On from their new album. This would be the first time that the band would perform the song after the album release on November 20. While the American Music Awards 2020 is scheduled for November 22. The song is from their album BE (Deluxe Edition). The duo will also deliver another performance of their record-breaking track Dynamite at the AMAs as well. BTS' Army can watch the award show at 9 am the next day, that is on November 23rd according to Korean time, while the show will air at 8 pm EST on November 22.

