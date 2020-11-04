Shehnaaz Gill And Arjun Kanungo Can't Wait To Premiere Their Song 'Waada Hai'; Watch

Artists Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo cannot wait to share their new music video of 'Waada Hai' with fans. VYRL Originals recently uploaded a short video of the two stars where they ecstatically shared that there was only one day left for the music video's release. Take a look at the fun clip and read more updates regarding the stars in the article below:

Shehnaaz Gill's video with Arjun Kanungo

In the short video, fans see Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo sitting together in a studio. They then inform their fans that there is only one day left for their song to premiere. Arjun Kanungo's new song with Shehnaaz is called 'Waada Hai' and fans are also eagerly waiting for the release, as mentioned in the comments section.

The caption also added the same piece of information as the video. The caption asked fans to start the countdown and that the artists' new song would release in just 24 hours. The caption finally read - 'Are you excited or HOW EXCITED ARE YOU?! '

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans mentioned that the two were very cute with each other and other fans wrote that they were also eager to listen to the song and view the music video. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: VYRL Originals' Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram updates

Shehnaaz Gill is very active on her Instagram and has been sharing many updates regarding the song. She also uploaded a poster of the song where she can be seen with Arjun. The caption read - 'Waada kiya tha kuch khaas laayenge'. Take a look at the poster of the song that the actor uploaded:

Arjun Kanungo's Instagram updates

Arjun Kanungo also added a boomerang video with his co-star. They both were seen forming a heart with their hands. Arjun mentioned in the video that he was conveying his 'dil ki bat' via Boomerang. Many fans liked and commented sweet things on the post. One fan added - 'Ahhhhhh can’t wait! WaadaHai ke this will be sooo sooo special!!!'. Take a look:

