Arjun Kanungo gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis, says 'couldn’t wait'

Singer Arjun Kanungo has taken his fans by surprise with a new announcement after he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis on a yacht. The couple had gone for a vacation in Dubai where the singer seems to have popped the question, and she said yes. Sharing the news, the Baaki Baatein Peene Baad singer shared a few pictures of himself and Carla from the Dubai Marina and flaunted the big wedding ring that was gifted by Arjun.

Arjun Kanungo gets engaged to Carla Dennis

In the first picture, the two can be seen hugging each other while smiling and posing for the camera. In the second and third, Carla can be seen showcasing her wedding ring while Arjun could not stop himself from admiring Carla’s beauty on the yacht. While captioning the post, Arjun wrote that he always wanted to ask her for so long and could not wait any longer, so he did it. On hearing the fabulous news, the singer received loads of wishes from his friends in the industry. Actress Gauahar Khan was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “OMG, Super cute together! God bless u both congratulations.”

Actress Niti Tayor wrote, “Congratulations.” Followed by Niti was Benafshasoonawalla who congratulated the two and wrote, “Oh my God beautiful you both. Congratulations!!”Actor Bobby Deol and also extended his heartiest congratulations to the couple. Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis have been dating each other for quite some time and have often shown their love for each other on social media as well. In August, the couple opened up about their experience with coronavirus as they both tested positive at the same time.

The engagement announcement comes a few days before Arjun Kanungo comes out with a song that he has crooned along with Shehnaaz Gill who became popular post her stint with Bigg Boss 13. For the unversed, Arjun Kanungo was previously married in 2018. He had tied the knot with Natasha Sandhu in February that year, but unfortunately, she passed away due to cardiac arrest the same year, in September.

(Image credit: Arjun Kanungo/ Instagram)

