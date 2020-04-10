Surbhi Chandna Or Surbhi Jyoti: Whose Bridal Look Do You Want To Copy?

Surbhi Chandna and Surbhi Jyoti are the famous actors of the Indian television industry. Surbhi Chandna enjoys a massive fan following who not only admire her for her acting skills but also love to take fashion inspiration from her stylish pictures. Surbhi made her television debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, she rose to fame after playing a lead in Qubool Hai along with Karan Singh Grover. She also starred in Vidya Balan starrer Bobby Jasoos. She is known for playing the lead in Star Plus' show Ishqbaaz along with Nakul Mehta.

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna Comes Up With 'Indian Version' Of 'Money Heist' Season 4

On the other hand, her namesake, Surbhi Jyoti is also quite a popular actress who is known for portraying the role of Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3. Reportedly, she started as a radio jockey in her early life. However, the actor later switched to acting. She has also worked in a few Punjabi films. Both the actors are known to experiment with their looks and likes to have fun with their outfits. Take a look at their bridal look and decide who wore it better.

Surbhi Chandna

ALSO READ: Surbhi Jyoti To Hina Khan, Television Celebrities Who Starred In Music Videos

Surbhi Chandna shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle wearing a red bridal attire. However, the twist in the lehenga was she paired jeans with a red bridal lehenga and pink dupatta. She is also seen wearing matching heavy jewellery to complete her look. She also shared some closeup pictures from the shoot wearing a Kala chashma and nailing the bridal look perfectly.

Surbhi Jyoti

A sheer stunner actor, Surbhi Jyoti dazzled glamorously in the above bridal avatar. Her fans are enamoured by her prettiness. She looked gorgeous in the attire and managed to set many hearts on fire. With her traditional bridal attire and stunning ornaments, she looked astonishing without any doubt. The Nagin 3 fame actor managed to keep her palette pastel and jewellery minimal for a recent bridal photoshoot.

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna Revealed What She Finds Appealing In A Man And More

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna Reveals Her Favourite Form Of Exercise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.