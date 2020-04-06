Surbhi Chandna Revealed What She Finds Appealing In A Man And More

Surbhi Chandna is a popular television actor. She is widely known for her role as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz and Dr Ishani Arorain Sanjivani. Chandna marked her Bollywood debut with Bobby Jasoos (2014), starring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.

Besides her skilful acting, Surbhi Chandna is famous for her impeccable sartorial choices. The Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah actor is also an internet sensation today. The actor has many Instagram followers and posts many pictures in order to keep fans updated. During an interview with a famous men’s lifestyle magazine, Surbhi Chandna revealed what she finds sexy in a man. Read ahead to know more:

Surbhi Chandna revealed what she finds sexy in a man

Surbhi Chandna spoke about various things during her interview with a leading magazine. When asked what the actor finds hot in a man, Surbhi said that the way a he speaks, the way he presents himself, the perfume he wears, and his choices of shoes. Surbhi thinks she finds all these things sexy in a man, she added.

When Surbhi was asked about her favourite hangout spot for a romantic date, she said that she really enjoys having dinner at St. Regis by The Mekong. It is an Asian restaurant in London. Surbhi Chandna was also asked that what according to her is the one romantic getaway destination that one simply cannot miss out on. To this, the actor replied saying that she has not been to a lot of romantic destinations. She has been to Istanbul, that was very beautiful. But, She really loved the Maldives, and cried when she had to leave, said Surbhi.

On being asked about what Surbhi would cook to impress her man, as it is said that the key to a man’s heart is through his tummy, Surbhi said, that she can really impress a man, as she can cook really well. If the man is a non-vegetarian, she might try her hands at some brown curry and rice, she said. If the man is a vegetarian, she might try something Indian, like rajma chawal, Surbhi added.

