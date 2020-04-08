The Debate
Surbhi Chandna Comes Up With 'Indian Version' Of 'Money Heist' Season 4

Television News

TV actress Surbhi Chandna is hugely popular on social media. The actress recently came up with the 'Indian version' of 'Money Heist' season 4. Read on.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
surbhi chandna

Actress Surbhi Chandna's social media game gets better every day. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a post of the 'Indian Version' of Money Heist season 4. Chandna also mentioned in her caption of the current show she is watching and many other things. Here is a picture posted by Surbhi Chandna on her Instagram handle that has become widely popular among fans:

READ:Nia Sharma & Ravi Dubey To Surbhi Chandna & Nakkul Mehta: On-screen Pairs Fans Still Love

Surbhi Chandna's 'Indian Version' of Money Heist season 4

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

READ:Surbhi Chandna Misses Her Tan And Snorkelling Days Amidst Lockdown & This Post Proves It

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram is filled with her pictures from various photoshoots, travel, TV promos and more. The actress is making it big not only on TV but on social media platforms as well. Surbhi Chandna's Instagram post on Money Heist season 4 not only intrigued viewers but also excited them enough to comment. The actress photo-shopped herself into the poster and gave a glimpse of its Indian version. In the caption, she revealed that she hasn't yet watched the series. Nevertheless, her fans were excited and they also added their suggestions in the comment section. 

READ:Amidst During Coronavirus Lockdown, This One Thing Is Keeping Surbhi Chandna 'sane'

The novel Coronavirus has not only got people locked down but also glued to OTT platforms. They are spending time catching up on the latest TV shows. Money Heist started back in 2017 and today, it has garnered a global fan-following. Money Heist Season 4 was recently released and fans have been excited about the show. Fans now cannot wait for the fifth season of the popular Spanish show to be aired. The show has a high rating of 8.5 on IMDb. One can watch the show on Netflix. Surbhi Chandna's Instagram post also mentioned that she's currently watching the classic chick flick show, Gossip Girl

READ:Sanjivani 2 Star, Surbhi Chandna's Twitter Selfie Says, "Wake Me Up When 14th April Ends"

READ:Surbhi Chandna Nails The Planks In Her Latest Instagram Video Amid Lockdown; See Here

 

 

First Published:
