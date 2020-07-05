Surbhi Chandna Says She Is 'grateful' As Her Popular Show 'Ishqbaaaz' Clocks 4 Years

Television actor Surbhi Chandna has featured in several Indian drama series as a lead. But her most loved and popular character out of all is none other than that of Anika Oberoi from Ishqbaaaz. This uber-cool show was an iconic one on the history of Indian television. Surbhi's character Anika was a rage with the masses, and her exuberant attires in the Star Plus drama were always talk of the town. Ishqbaaaz recently turned four and Surbhi Chandna took her Instagram to share an adorable post on the special occasion, with a heartfelt caption. Take a look-

Also Read: Lesser Known Facts About 'Sanjivani' Star Surbhi Chandna You Probably Didn't Know About

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna Shares Throwback Video From Her Jaunt In Switzerland, Have A Look

Surbhi Chandna's post as 'Ishqbaaaz' Clocks Its Fourth Birthday

Surbhi Chandna's celebrated TV show Ishqbaaaz recently clocked four years on June 27, 2020. The first episode aired on June 27, 2016, and from the pilot episode itself, the show cemented its place in the hearts of the masses. On this special occasion, Surbhi Chandna and other cast members shared some super-cute posts on their social media. Surbhi shared a poster from the show, with a caption expressing her gratitude to be the part of the show.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna's Style Evolution From TMKOC To Sanjivani Has Been Phenomenal, Take A Look

Surbhi Chandna and Nakkul Mehta played the lead pair in Star Plus' drama series Ishqbaaaz. Their sizzling screen chemistry as a romantic couple was the backbone of the show. Chandna played the role of a bubbly, fun-loving and fierce young girl named Anika, who never fails to speak her mind. Surbhi Chandna's voguish sartorial choices and quirky jewellery became a rage with her female fans. So much so that, her character became distinctively representative of the latest fashion trends.

Apart from the Sanjivani actor, the entire cast of Ishqbaaaz shared some gorgeous posts on their social media recalling their Ishqbaaaz days. Like Nakkul Mehta also who played the lead, shared magnificent fan-edit on his social media.

Leenesh Mattoo, who essayed the role of Rudra Singh Oberoi, shared a still with Kunal and Nakkul. The three played cousins, who bonded like real brothers on the show and share a great rapport off-screen as well.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna's Post On Lockdown Life Is Quite Relatable, Here's Why

Mansi Srivastava aka Bhavya of Ishqbaaaz also shared these endearing BTS pictures.

On the work front, news of Surbhi Chandna playing the parallel lead with Hina Khan in Naagin 5 has been doing the rounds. However, no confirmation on the same has come from Surbhi Chandna's end yet. If the collaboration does happen it will be Surbhi's first TV serial with Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.