Surbhi Chandna's Style Evolution From TMKOC To Sanjivani Has Been Phenomenal, Take A Look

Surbhi Chandna is counted amongst the most stylish TV actors in today's time. Her impeccable dressing styles and voguish sartorial choices have impressed the audiences time and again. Surbhi Chandna has come a long way since she first featured in Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma as Sweety in 2013. Post, that Surbhi has played a variety of roles in different TV shows.

Also Read: Lesser Known Facts About 'Sanjivani' Star Surbhi Chandna You Probably Didn't Know About

Surbhi Chandna's style sense has evolved with time and she transformed into a bonafide style icon in the recent past. Her alluring looks, charming personality, and surreal dressing style has truly shifted gears since her acting debut. So let's take a look at Surbhi Chandna's style evolution from TMKOC till date.

Surbhi Chandna's Impressive Style Evolution

Surbhi in TMKOC

Source: Youtube

When Surbhi Chandna played a small role in SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma, her style was pretty basic and that of a girl next door. With straight hair striped shirt and over-sized glasses, Surbhi looked pretty on the show. On the personal front, Surbhi kept her ensembles pretty basic and chic, from simple dresses to jeans and t-shirt. She kept her style very minimalistic and laid-back.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna's Fetish For Voguish Headbands Is Evident From THESE Photos; Take A Look

Surbhi Chandna in Qubool Hai

As mentioned above, Surbhi has featured in several TV shows, but it was in Qubool Hai which gave her recognition by the viewers. She played Haaya in the iconic Zee Tv's show. Surbhi Chandna's played a mute character in the drama show, but her dressing sense in Qubool Hai was quite impressive. Surbhi opted for pretty Anarkali dresses to Lehenga-choli which was refreshing change from TMKOC.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna's Sun-kissed Pictures Will Make You Want To Soak Up Some Sun Right Away

Surbhi Chandna in Ishqbaaaz

Surbhi Chandna's ticket to fame was Star Plus show Ishqbaaaz. Surbhi played a quirky character in the show as Anika. Her sizzling onscreen chemistry with Nakul Mehta was talk of the town. With Ishqbaaaz, Chandna brought out the fashionista in her, and from the girl next door she transformed into a glamourous diva. Be it her unique accessories or alluring style sense, Surbhi Chandna became a true-blue style icon.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna's Latest Insta Caption To Leave Her Fans In Splits

Surbhi Chandna in Sanjivani

In Surbhi's last show, the actor played the role of a doctor. Her look as doctor Ishani was very chic. She wore thigh-slit kurta's to pastels two-piece outfits in the show. On the personal front as well, Surbhi Chandna's style has improved dramatically. The Ishqbaaaz actor now prefers more voguish ensembles with some unmissable details, like a sequin dress or a co-ord outfit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.