Surbhi Chandna Shares Throwback Video From Her Jaunt In Switzerland, Have A Look

As the lockdown continues, many celebrities have posted their throwback videos visiting some exotic locations or talked about their plans post lockdown. The latest to join the list is none other than stunning Television diva Surbhi Chandna. She was last seen as Dr.Ishani in Sanjivani and is currently enjoying her quarantine period with family. Surbhi recently took her Instagram to post a throwback video of enjoying the snow and trying her hand and skiing, take a look.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna's Fetish For Voguish Headbands Is Evident From THESE Photos; Take A Look

Surbhi Chandna shares a throwback video from her jaunt in Switzerland

Last year Surbhi Chandna visited Switzerland. From this video, it looks like the Ishqbaaz actor had a gala time enjoys skiing near the St. Moritzersee lake. In this throwback video, Surbhi Chandna is surrounded by snow-covered mountains all around her as she tries skiing. As the video starts, we can see Surbhi Chandna trying her best to balance with her ski gear on.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna's Style Evolution From TMKOC To Sanjivani Has Been Phenomenal, Take A Look

Even though Surbhi Chandna stumbles in the start but soon she manages to hold her ground strong. In the caption of the video, and in the video itself Surbhi talked about the fact that she's not an adventurous person but yet she gave skiing a shot. As she was motivated to see the beauty around her. Surbhi Chandna also talked about the importance of picking up yourself once again after you fall and regaining the courage to try again.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna Looks Radiant In Her Latest Casual Denim Quarantine Look, See Pics

Dressed in blue denim quilt jacket the Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma actor looks absolutely gorgeous in this video. Her makeup is spot on with berry-brown shade of matte lipstick and lots of mascara. Surbhi also said that she feels inspired by looking at the people around her who indulge in this adventure sport on a regular basis. This inspiration also played a major role in making her try skiing in the first place.

Also Read: Lesser Known Facts About 'Sanjivani' Star Surbhi Chandna You Probably Didn't Know About

This is yet another Surbhi Chandna's Instagram post from her jaunt in Switzerland. The Qubool Hain actor looks radiant and ravishing in this high-collar yellow cardigan as gazes the scenic view of the snow-clad mountains. Her voguish muffler is matching with her brown suede boots with leopard prints. Surbhi accessorised her look with a pair of contemporary hoops, a modern watch and sunglasses. She kept her makeup very minimalistic with berry lipstick and kohl on the eyes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.