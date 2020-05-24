Surbhi Jyoti And Other Indian Television Actors Turn Cooks During This Quarantine

Currently, the entire world is on hold due to the coronavirus global pandemic. People are forced to stay at home and not allowed any physical contact with the world outside. In such a situation, people are keeping themselves busy by taking up different activities. Many people have turned towards cooking as a way to escape from the boredom. Cooking not only releases stress but good food also lifts up the mood. Here are a few of the very popular Indian television stars who have started to cook as a way to pass time and learn something new. Read ahead to know more-

Indian television actors turn cooks during the quarantine

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. She has repeatedly shown her fans how versatile she is, by playing roles like Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. Along with being an actor, Surbhi Jyoti is also an internet sensation. Having 4.5 million followers on her official social media handle, Surbhi never fails to keep them entertained. Recently, Surbhi Jyoti posted a video on her official Instagram handle, wherein she can be seen cooking aate ka halwa.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, the wife of Indian television actor Vivek Dahiya, is one of the finest Indian television actors who work in the Hindi television industry. She is known for playing the dual roles in Zee TV's Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and the character of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus's Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Recently, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her Instagram to post a photograph on of a carrot cake that she and her husband had baked. Many people, including stars from the television industry, spammed the post with likes and comments.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is a known name in the Indian movie and television industry. She was last seen on the big screen in the movie, Made in China, alongside Rajkummar Rao. She recently took to her official Instagram handle to post a picture of pav-bhaji cooked by her. The actor’s caption suggests that the recipe was given to her by her jiju (brother-in-law).

