Surbhi Jyoti And Nia Sharma Show Their Fans How To Pose With A Poker Face

Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma are the two most popular faces of the Indian television industry. Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma rose to fame after their role in the popular show Naagin. Surbhi Jyoti was essaying the lead role in Naagin 3 while Nia Sharma is playing the lead role in Naagin 4 which is currently one of the most popular shows. The two of them have garnered a huge fanbase on social media and keep their fans updated by posting pictures of themselves.

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti pose in poker face.

Surbhi Jyoti has always rocked the poker face. Take a look at some of Surbhi Jyoti's photos.

In the first picture, Surbhi Jyoti is sporting the poker face look. She has left her hair open and the minimum makeup is suited well for her poker face selfie.

In this picture, Surbhi Jyoti is slaying the all-black look. Surbhi Jyoti accessorized her look with sparkly silver boots and a handbag.

In this picture, Surbhi is wearing a maroon dress with bell sleeves. The main highlight of the picture is the unique nose ring which Surbhi Jyoti has stunned. The poker face and the nude makeup was loved by Surbhi Jyoti's fans.

On the other hand, Nia Sharma has also stolen everyone's attention with her poker face. Here are times when Nia Sharma rocked the poker face. Take a look at Nia Sharma's photos.

The picture is from Naagin 4. Nia Sharma has donned her outfit from the show and she is slaying her poker face in this picture.

In this picture, Nia Sharma is wearing a turtleneck sweater and a high ponytail hairstyle. The main thing which fans loved was the way Nia Sharma pulled off the poker face.

In this picture, Nia Sharma is wearing a red sparkly dress. For the makeup, Nia Sharma opted for drama in makeup and with dark red lipstick. The actor has left her wavy hair open as she posed for a selfie with a poker face.

