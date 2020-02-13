Best Jungle Resorts In India That Every Travel Enthusiast Must Visit

Jungle safaris are very exciting if you visit at the right time, with the right people and stay in the right places. There are multiple beautiful and lavish jungle resorts in India that will leave visitors speechless. Let us take a look at some of the very popular and must-visit resorts of India.

4 jungle resorts in India

Aman-I-Khas Resort

Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan holds India’s best jungle resort, the Aman-i-Khas. It is one of the most extravagant tent resorts in the entire area. It is the perfect place to spend your night by the bonfires and hear the tigers roar at the distance. The best time to visit this place is from October to May. This resort should not be missed if one is going to Ranthambore National Park.

Corbett Leela Vilas, Corbett

The Corbett Leela Vilas is amongst the most magnificent jungle resorts in India. This is the best place to relax and have a stress free time away from the commotion of city life. Jim Corbett was first opened in 1936 and since then has been famous for its tiger reserve. The cottages inside the resort are packed with all the necessary amenities such as room service, bathroom, etc. The best time to visit Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, is all year round just except the months of July and September.

TreeHouse Hideaway Resort, Bandhavgarh

The Hotel Tree House Hideaway is a unique resort in the heart of Bandhavgarh. This resort gives a countryside experience which makes the visitors feel closer to nature. This place easily falls under the top luxury jungle resorts of India. The resort offers specially crafted tree houses that are amidst lush greenery for their visitors and customers. The guests are free to enjoy Indian, continental, and barbeque meals and help themselves to the bar. The best time to visit Hotel Tree House Hideaway is from November to June.

Dhikala Forest Lodge, Corbett

The Dhikala Forest Lodge in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand is managed by the state forest department and has 32 rooms to accommodate guests including huts, cabins, etc. The entrance to Dhikala is Dhangadi gate and the stretch from the gates to the resort is an adventure itself. The best place to visit Dhikala Resort is all year round except July and September.

