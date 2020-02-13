Houseboat Destinations In India That Every Travel Enthusiast Must Experience

India has one too many picturesque serene vacation spots for people to explore. Backwaters are quite popular and visited by many Indians each year to spend time on houseboats and explore the rivers. Take a look at some of the best houseboat destinations in the country.

5 houseboat destinations in India

Backwaters in Kerala

The houseboat used in Kerala is called the Kettuvallam. The traditional Kettuvallam houseboats come in various sizes, structures and with different amenities. The normal houseboat in Kerala has all the necessary amenities starting from cosy living rooms to the kitchen and a balcony. Places like Alappuzha, Kollam and Kumarakom are the citadel of houseboats in the state of Kerala.

Dal Lake, Srinagar

Dal Lake in Srinagar is another houseboat destination of India. Here the traditional houseboats are available with Kashmiri style rooms and suites. These houseboats on Dal Lake are one of the major attractions of Srinagar.

Houseboat Cruise, Goa

The state of Goa also offers houseboat cruises in places like Chapora river and Mandovi River. These are the most memorable experiences one can enjoy in the state of Goa. The river backwaters with the pristine beaches and heavenly sunsets in the Arabian Sea are the most romantic spots to be when in Goa.

Udupi Houseboat, Karnataka

The only backwater in the state of Karnataka is the one that was introduced in the Swarna river. The traditional houseboats here are Karnataka style and are equipped with every amenity and safety requirements needed. This place is a must-visit for every travel lover.

Kodi Bengare hosts tourists with the pleasant experience of Kerala Style House Boat. The two houseboat rental services operating in the Delta Point where River and Sea meet together are Panchajanya Cruise @Panchajanya2017 and Thirumala Cruise.#HouseBoat #Udupi #NammaKaravali pic.twitter.com/6R6gFeyDsp — Namma Karavali (@NammaKaravali) September 28, 2018

Chunnambar Houseboat, Pondicherry

The union territory of Pondicherry also has only one backwater and that place is Chunnambar. The Chunnambar boathouse has the finest houseboats in the area. A traditional Chunnambar houseboat consists of two decks with French style rooms and authentic Tamil style food.

