Surekha Sikri's Does Not Need Financial Assistance For Her Treatment, Confirms Her Manager

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, and was rushed to Criticare hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. As per reports from PTI, the actor is stable and doctors have been examining her since Tuesday afternoon. Recently, speaking to a news portal, the actor’s manager revealed that she is not facing any financial crunch.

During an interview with Mid Day, Surekha’s manager Vivek Sidhwani revealed that the news was incorrectly put out in the press. He said that the actor has her own finances and the family is also by her side. Sidhwani added that there is no need for financial assistance for now. The manager also revealed that many of Surekha’s well-wishers, colleagues and filmmakers were kind enough to offer financial assistance, but they have been informed that the family is taking care of everything and is also giving her the best treatment.

Earlier, during an interview with PTI, Vivek said that Surekha Sikri, who was hospitalised in a city hospital after she suffered a brain stroke, is now stable but still under observation in the Intensive Care Unit. He further added that her parameters are stable and also in the next 48 to 72 hours, what needs to be seen is the effects the stroke has had on her. Fans of the actor have gone all out to pray for the actor’s speedy recovery.

Sonu Sood on Surekha Sikri

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently gave fans a health update about the actor. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sonu retweeted a doctor’s post, who expressed concern over the actor’s health. In the tweet, the actor mentioned that Surekha Sikri is doing fine and is also in ‘able hands’. Take a look at his tweet below:

She’s doing fine now and in able hands. Thanks for the concern and wishes 🙏 https://t.co/FwH9hUuP3P — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 9, 2020

About the actor

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed Netflix horror anthology titled Ghost Stories along with Janhvi Kapoor in director Zoya Akhtar's segment. Surekha last graced the big screen with Badhaai Ho, along with Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. Apart from that, the actor has won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, for her roles in Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995), and Badhaai Ho (2018).

