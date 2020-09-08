Veteran Actor Surekha Sikri Suffers Brain Stroke, Under Observation In Mumbai Hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Surekha Sikri suffered a stroke on Tuesday and has been admitted to Criticare hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. The 75-year-old, three-time National award-winning actor is currently in the ICU as this is the second stroke that she has suffered in the past 2 years. As per reports from a national daily, she is stable and doctors have been examining her since Tuesday afternoon.

Sikri had reportedly suffered a brain stroke in November 2018 after the release of her last film Badhai Ho due to which she had been paralyzed. Even though she had recovered from it, a nurse had been appointed to take care of her round the clock. The nurse had rushed her to the hospital after the veteran actor suffered a stroke while drinking juice on Tuesday morning.

The nurse spoke to a local daily and revealed that she has been seeking financial aid from members of the film fraternity to help Sikri recover. The veteran actor's manager revealed that even though many of her colleagues from the film industry have already reached out for financial assistance, her family has got things under control.

Sikri was last seen in the Netflix horror anthology Ghost Stories along with actor Janhvi Kapoor in director Zoya Akhtar's segment. She has been active in the television and film industry since her debut in 1978 and has won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, for her roles in Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995), and Badhaai Ho (2018). She has featured in TV shows like Just Mohabbat, Banegi Apni Baat, Saat Phere among many others. Her portrayal of the matriarch "Dadisa" in the TV show Balika Vadhu had made her a household name throughout the run of the show from 2008 to 2016.

