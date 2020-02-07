Sushant Singh Rajput And Rhea Chakraborty's Gym Workout Includes "lethal Weapons": Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with television serials and later went on to become a popular face in the film industry after he won acclaims for his performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor is loved by both television and film audience and has a loyal fan base. Owing to his popularity, he was often papped and linked with several female actors. After many speculations, the actor took to his Instagram account and revealed that he is in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty by posting a picture with her on his Instagram stories.

Sushant Singh and Rhea Chakraborty spotted together

The two have often been photographed together. After getting photographed while the couple was allegedly on a holiday, the two were seen outside a gym. Sushant was carrying physiotherapy back massage roller. The actor, when spotted the paparazzi, smiled at the camera and jokingly pointed the back massage roller as though it was a weapon. He was followed by Rhea Chakraborty. The two actors seem to take their fitness very seriously as they are often clicked outside the gym.

Sushant Singh Rajput was seen wearing a blue relaxed fit round neck t-shirt with a pair of black pair of shorts. Rhea Chakraborty was seen wearing a black sweat jacket and a black pair of shorts. She had tied her hair back in a ponytail.

Other picture of the duo together

Rhea Chakraborty had posted a couple of pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday. She wished him in the post and called him "the most beautiful supermassive black hole". Check out the post below:

What next for Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sushant Singh Rajput ended 2019 with a bang as his latest release with Shraddha Kapoor titled Chhichore was loved by audiences and critics. Taking the Box Office by storm, the multi-cast starrer minted over Rs 100 crores at the ticketing counters. He would be next seen in his upcoming movie, titled Dil Bechara.

What next for Rhea Chakraborty?

Meanwhile, Rhea will be next seen in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Post this, she will also be reportedly seen in another big feature film and a web series.

(Image Credits: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram)

