'What Is Your Relationship Status With Sushant Singh Rajput?' Rhea Chakraborty Reveals

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been playing hide-and seek with the media for a while now. Rumours were further fueled when they went on holiday, were papped outside restaurants and were also spotted house-hunting. And then, recently, Rhea made it Instagram-official by posting a picture and a heartfelt note on Sushant's birthday. So, what is the relationship status?

Talking to a leading daily, Rhea said that they've been "very good friends" for many years. She further said that she is fond of working "towards their shared goals" like starting their new NGO, and travelling. She concluded by saying she wouldn't want to disclose anything further yet with regards to the big question — "If there is anything else between them or not".

Revealing her future projects, Rhea said that she will soon open a gym along with a friend. Talking about the NGO she will start with Sushant Singh Rajput and her brother, Rhea said that it will "provide free education to needy children" because she feels actors have "certain powers" that could be used for the "right cause."

For those unaware, recently Sushant Singh Rajput had posted a picture of Rhea on his Instagram story with the caption “meri jalebi” and tagging her. But as soon as the picture started getting viral, the actor had taken it down. This further ignited suspicions about their relationship.

While Sushant Singh Rajput seems to be doing well in his personal life, for those unaware, the actor ended 2019 with a bang as well given his latest release with Shraddha Kapoor titled Chhichore was loved by audiences and critics. Taking the Box Office by storm, the multi-cast starrer minted over Rs 100 crores at the ticketing counters.

Meanwhile, Rhea will be next seen in 'Chehre' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Post this, she will also be seen in another big feature film and a web series.

