Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty: A Not-so-hidden Secret; THESE Pictures Prove It

Rhea Chakraborty recently made her alleged relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput official on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. She had posted a picture of the two sitting on a bench. While Rhea is making a face at the camera, Sushant is looking at her with a smile. Along with the picture, she added a caption which stirred the speculations of netizens. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind ! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput 💕💥❤️🌈⭐️🍭💜🧡 #boywithagoldenheart #rheality”.

Here are all the times Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty gave sneak peeks of their relationship

Before the post, both Sushant Singh Rajput and she denied being in a relationship with each other. But they were snapped on multiple occasions together. There were even rumours of the two actors moving in together.

On another occasion, they were snapped shopping in Capri, Italy. Before that, they were also spotted in Paris indulging in the joys of Disney World. Although they did not make any statement about their holiday, both actors together at the amusement park was enough to prove that they were together on a holiday.

Another proof of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s relationship was that Sushant had posted a picture of her on his Instagram story with the caption “meri jalebi” and tagging her. But as soon as the picture started getting viral, the actor had taken it down. This further ignited suspicions about their relationship.

They had also reportedly taken a trip to Ladakh and a picture of the two in a goofy pose also added to the speculations. They also took photos with the same kid and posted it on their respective Instagram accounts. There were also reports that Sushant had arranged for a birthday bash for Rhea where only their close friends were invited.

