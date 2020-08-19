Anupam Kher Celebrates Supreme Court As CBI Gets Nod To Probe Sushant Singh's Death Case

The cry for justice for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been spreading on social media like fire. Several prominent names from the entertainment industry are lending out their support to the family of the actor in order to find out the truth behind his untimely demise. In the latest update, the Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the case and directed the Mumbai police to cooperate. Hailing the decision of the apex court, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a post on Twitter and wrote that the ball is in the court now.

Anupam Kher hails Supreme Court's decision for CBI probe

The veteran actor wrote that 'the ball is in the court... literally'. At last, he concluded the post with the hashtag #CBIforSSR. Several fans of the actor were quick enough to comment under the post while expressing their hope for the truth to be revealed finally. One of the users thanked the actor for raising his voice on the same. The user further wrote that the campaign gained more momentum with powerful people like him voicing his support. Another follower wrote that though the court has allowed the CBI probe in the case, yet the investigation has to find the main culprit. A third user chimed in and wrote that people can escape from judgment but not now since the CBI has put their foot in the case. Another user commented that Sushant Singh was a gem of a person and his aura will always stay forever.

The ball is in the court... literally !!! #CBIForSSR — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 19, 2020

Netizens React:

Thankyou Sir for your positive message on this. Powerful people talk all the time about making a change, but when the time arrives, they choose to be silent spectators. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #CBIForSSR #godbekind — Pooja A. Mittal (@poojaA_mittal) August 19, 2020

Not "literally".



Yes the court has to decide on allowing CBI inquiry, but the phrase will still be - the ball is in the court "figuratively". Unless someone has literally taken a ball with them to the court. — Trying to be true (@trying_2_b_true) August 19, 2020

Thnku so much sir kaas ayr bhi log hoty saath is bollywood m sbko apni jindgi se mtlb h — Saurabh Shukla (@Saurabh98258649) August 19, 2020

#CBIForSSR

One can escape from other but not from their own Karma....one day every one has a day....audit day#DishaAndSSRCaseLinked #RealHeroArnab — Krishna (@Krishna97815121) August 19, 2020



Earlier, Professor RC Singh of Delhi Technological University who taught Sushant Singh Rajput during his college days had demanded a CBI probe in the late actor's death case. While speaking to Republic TV, Professor Singh said Sushant was an intelligent and focused student who knew what he had to do in his life.

"I demand that Central Bureau of Investigation must investigate the Sushant Singh Death case because an actor who accomplished a lot in his career and was progressing day by day should get justice and truth must come out," said Professor RC Singh. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Professor Singh added that Sushant was a focussed, bright and well-determined student."

"He was a calm, composed, and a bright student. He used to sit on either the second or third row in the class. He was always attentive, focused, and interactive during the class. Whenever there was any confusion, he always clarified and made notes for the future. He was so intelligent that he could have chosen any other field but he chose mechanical engineering which shows that he was a hard-worker, focussed, well determined, and a very bright student" added Professor Singh. Sushant had died by alleged suicide on June 14, but the truth of it will now be determined by the CBI.

