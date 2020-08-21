Sushant's Sister Shweta Says 'full Faith In CBI' As Team Arrives In Mumbai

Soon after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team from Delhi landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening to probe the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti said she has 'full faith in the CBI'. She further asserted that it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold the trust of all the people who relentlessly fought for CBI inquiry in her brother's death case. On Wednesday the Supreme court in its verdict had given its nod for a CBI probe in Sushant's case.

Taking to Twitter Kirti wrote " #CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR".

#CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 20, 2020

CBI team arrives in Mumbai

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation’s SIT has arrived in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Thursday evening to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The team will begin their investigation on Friday, August 21. The team is likely to visit the late actor's residence in Bandra and recreate the scene. According to reports, CBI's Superintendent of Police (SP) Nupur Prasad will lead the SIT headed for Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that the CBI team coming to Mumbai would be exempted from quarantine.

BMC in its statement issued on Wednesday maintained that the CBI officials will not be quarantined if they visit Mumbai for less than a week. However, the Municipal Corporation highlighted that the officers would have to undergo quarantine if they visit the city for more than 7 days.

Earlier, when Bihar IPS official Vinay Tiwari visited Mumbai to probe the cases, he was put under home quarantine by civic authorities.

CBI registers FIR

The independent investigating agency had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved Bihar government's proposal last week. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR.

SC gives its nod to CBI probe in Sushant's case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on Sushant’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

