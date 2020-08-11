Sushant's cousin slams Sanjay Raut's 'false' comments on SSR's father, sends legal notice

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin, Niraj Kumar Babloo, has sent a legal notice to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his comments on the late actor’s father KK Singh and family. The Bihar Member of Legistlative Assembly wrote that the statements were 'false and baseless.' He warned Raut to apologise for his statements, failing he will register a case against the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.

READ: Sushant Case: Shekhar Suman Claims 'Shiv Sena Siding With Rhea', Ashoke Pandit Slams Raut

In his notice, Babloo wrote that Raut had offended Sushant’s family, well-wishers and fans with his statements in the Sena mouthpiece Saamna, calling them ‘irresponsible’ and with an intention to spread misinformation.

"Your statement that Sushant’s equations with his father was not good because he married a second time is absolutely incorrect, baseless, and a figment of imagination," the notice read.

The MLA added that Sushant's father was God-like for him, and that KK Singh, along with his four daughters had taken care of Sushant, after the death of his mother 16 years ago. Babloo stated that the comments and allegations came at a time when KK Singh was in deep grief about the death of his son.

He asserted that Sushant’s father had not married after the death of the late actor’s mother.

READ:Sushant's Cousin Wants Sena's Raut To Apologise For Slandering Family; Warns Legal Action

Babloo demanded an apology and stated that if Raut did not apologise within 48 hours, it will be assumed that the comments were made deliberately with an intention to spread misinformation.

Babloo had earlier stated while warning of legal notice, "We thought that Sanjay Raut is a good politician but the sloppy statements made by him have been doing the rounds. This is a sensitive case backed by the entire nation. There is no question of any party of allies here. "Amidst all this, instead of supporting the investigation, the shameful statements made by Sanjay Raut are shocking. His allegations against Sushant's father are in bad taste and we expect an apology from him. If he doesn't apologize, I will file a defamation suit against him."

Numerous other statements from Raut’s column had led to heated reactions. From wanting Sushants break-up with Ankita Lokhande be probed, claiming that Mumbai and not Bihar had given Sushant success to accusing the Bihar government of politicising the event ahead of the Assembly elections and also targeting Arnab Goswami, the BJP and even Bollywood stars had condemned the article.

READ:Shiv Sena Force-fits Political Spin In Sushant Death Probe; Fires Low Jibe At Bihar Police

READ:BJP Slams Shiv Sena For Targeting Media Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case