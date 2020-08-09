Sushant Case: Shekhar Suman Claims 'Shiv Sena Siding With Rhea', Ashoke Pandit Slams Raut

Amid the statements traded by the police forces of Mumbai and Bihar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s strong column in the party’s mouthpiece Saamna on the Sushant Singh Rajput case became a talking point. Right from calling the controversies as a ‘stunt’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party, attacking the equations of the Sushant with his family and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, stating that it was Mumbai, not Bihar that made him, and even naming Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the politician's quotes got heated responses from the BJP and Sushant’s family lawyer. Even celebrities of the film industry like Shekhar Suman and Ashoke Pandit hit out at the statements.

READ: Sena Now Wants Sushant-Ankita Lokhande's Breakup Probed; Says 'she Left, Rhea Remained'

Shekhar Suman, Ashoke Pandit slam Sanjay Raut’s statements

Without taking Raut’s name, Shekhar Suman stated that the ‘emotional regional angle’ was a 'trap’. The actor termed the opponents as ‘clever’, and that they were ‘emotionally arm twisting now’ while urging all not to fall for it.

Don't fall for the emotional regional angle being taken https://t.co/VzLXvow87w's a https://t.co/EH6A1kgXvy's a trap.The opponents are extremely clever.They are emotionally arm twisting now.They are adept at this game.Except this time,we have bcom smarter. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 9, 2020

In another tweet, the Movers & Shakers star claimed that Sena attacked the ‘grieving family’, also Arnab Goswami, and ‘tarnished’ the reputation of Sushant. He added that the party was ‘openly siding’ with Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case.

Sena attacks family.Grieving family attacked.Arnab attacked.Sushant's reputation https://t.co/MNnRVq0Sbz openly siding with Rhea C.

OVER TO YOU GUYS..PLZ COMMENT#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Warriors4SSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 9, 2020

READ: Shiv Sena Force-fits Political Spin In Sushant Death Probe; Fires Low Jibe At Bihar Police

Ashoke Pandit hit out at Raut’s ‘Mumbai being behind Sushant's success and not Bihar’, and termed it as the ‘bankruptcy’ of Raut’s ‘politics & his thought process.’ The filmmaker also stated that Mumbai was also seeking ‘justice’ for Sushant. In another tweet, he stated that Raut was ‘shamelessly playing’ Bihar vs Mumbai politics and also asked how ‘low can you stoop?” as he highlighted the pain that the family was going through.

A family is under pain & shock for loosing their young son who was their strength & only hope & We see @rautsanjay61 shamelessly playing #Bihar & #Mumbai politics by saying #Mumbai made him hero & not #Bihar.

How low you can stoop Mr. #SanjayRaut ? #justiceforSushanthSingh — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 9, 2020

Raut in the Saamna article seemed to side with Rhea, by claiming that the break-up of Sushant and Ankita needed to be probed. He termed the calls for ‘justice’ as a political 'stunt.' Asserting that Sushant’s death was a suicide, he also stated that the Bihar Police, that had arrived in Mumbai to probe the FIR registered against Rhea and others, as ‘no interpol’ and stated that the act undermined Mumbai Police’s abilities.

He also highlighted the DGP’s ‘failure’ at politics, apart from claiming that Bihar government’s initiatives in this case were with an eye on the polls. Raut also revealed that NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar had called him to ask about Arnab Goswami’s criticism of CM Uddhav Thackeray in the case.

READ: 'Sharad Pawar Called And Complained About Arnab Goswami,' Claims Sena On Sushant Coverage

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Fans Demand Justice With Second Digital Protest 'Warriors4SSR'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.