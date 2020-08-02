Sushant case: Shekhar Suman says 'real culprits' hiding behind Rhea, seeks their arrest

The developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput case have taken numerous twists and turns in the last few days. With the initial report terming the death as a ‘suicide’, numerous celebrities have come forward and claimed that there was more than meets the eye. One name to be at the forefront in this has been Shekhar Suman, who had even gone to Patna to meet the late actor’s family, and met numerous politicians in Bihar and Mumbai, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death.

Shekhar Suman claims Rhea a ‘small player’ in Sushant cae

In one of the latest developments, Rhea Chakraborty has been booked by the Bihar Police, after Sushant’s family accused her of abetting Sushant’s suicide, giving him an overdose of medicines and cheating him financially. Reacting to the development, Shekhar Suman claimed that she was only a ‘small player’ in the entire case.

The veteran actor claimed that the narrative was being ‘changed forcibly.’ He stated that 'they were scapregoating’ Rhea and hiding behind her. Calling the Jalebi actor a ‘culprit’, Shekhar claimed that the ‘real culprits’ had colluded with the top authorities and were ‘still on the run.’

The Bhoomi actor hoped that they get cross examined and arrested, while using hashtags lik ‘CBI’, ‘justice’, ‘Sushant.’

The narrative is being changed forcibly.They are scapegoting Rhea and hiding behind her.Of course she is a culprit but the real culprits colluding with the top authorities are still on the run.They shld all be cross -examined and arrested.#CBI #justice.#SSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 2, 2020

Shekhar Suman also claimed that it was ‘V V V evident’ that Sushant had been killed, and called his alleged hanging as ‘just a theory.’

It is V V V evident Sushant was killed.And killed brutally.Lot of evidences are cropping up.Lot of big names behind it so it seems.For all you know Rhea is but just a small time player in this.Or may be she is too clever.ur opinion solicited.#CBIForSushant — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 1, 2020

Like Sushant’s sister Shweta had asked his fans to pray to Lord Shiva, Shekhar also hoped that all prayers are answered in the search for the ‘truth.’

Mahadev ab tumhi kuch karo.koi chamatkar dikhao.Sushant tumhara bhakt tha.Apni teesri netra kholo prabhu aur jo bhi is jaghanya apraadh ke peeche hsin unka sarvanaash karo.Har Har Mahdev #CBIjaanchhokarrahegi pic.twitter.com/zce8aZTaoT — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 2, 2020

After meeting Tejaswi Yadav in Patna and attempting to meet Chiefs Ministers of Bihar and Maharashtra, Shekhar met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to seek a CBI probe into the death.

Sushant case investigation

A team of Bihar Police is currently investigating the case in Mumbai. They have recorded the statements of Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s sister Mitu, director Rumi Jaafrey, who was to direct Sushant-Rhea in a film, and more names. Meanwhile, there is also a controversy over the Mumbai Police allegedly not co-operating with the Bihar Police in terms of information and evidence.

